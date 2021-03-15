 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Schroders Korea raises W100b for global sustainable growth fund

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Mar 15, 2021 - 14:12       Updated : Mar 15, 2021 - 14:12
Schroders Korea said Monday it had pooled over 100 billion won ($88 million) from South Korean end-investors earlier this month through its fund product that is designed to hold a portfolio of its flagship global sustainable equity fund.

This is the first to reach the milestone among Korean funds dedicated to foreign equities while taking environmental, social and governance factors into account, according to Schroders Korea.

Schroders Korea has raised Koreans’ capital for the scheme since July last year, through a sales network comprising 10 financial institutions including KB Kookmin Bank and Mirae Asset Daewoo.

The pooled investments have exposure to the Luxembourg-domiciled Schroder International Selection Fund Global Sustainable Growth C Accumulation USD.

Created in 2010, the fund aims to pursue capital growth by investing in worldwide equities that meet Schroders’ sustainability criteria. As of January 2021, the fund returned 29.2 percent for the past 12 months, outperforming the benchmark MSCI ACWI NR that gained 17 percent.

The fund‘s top holdings include Microsoft, Google parent company Alphabet, Texas Instruments, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Tencent Holdings, Roche Holding, Booking Holdings and Assa Abloy.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114