 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

[Newsmaker] Police conduct raids against local lawmaker, public servants amid LH scandal

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 15, 2021 - 14:01       Updated : Mar 15, 2021 - 15:09
Pocheon municipal government headquarters. (Yonhap)
Pocheon municipal government headquarters. (Yonhap)
Police on Monday raided the homes and offices of local public servants and a council member in a widening investigation into land speculation nationwide.

Gyeonggi Nambu Police Agency sent investigators to the home and office of a ruling Democratic Party council member of Siheung and the home and office of a Gwangmyeong municipal government employee.

Siheung and Gwangmyeong, both south of Seoul in Gyeonggi Province, are at the center of a massive scandal sparked by allegations of land speculation by employees of the state housing developer, the Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH).

Twenty LH officials are currently under investigation on suspicion of using insider information to purchase farmland mainly in Gwangmyeong-Siheung before the central government designated it as a major public housing development site last month.

According to police, the city lawmaker allegedly conspired with his 30-year-old daughter to buy land in an area of Siheung designated for redevelopment.

Meanwhile, the city government employee is suspected of jointly purchasing 430 million won ($378,000) worth of forest land in Gwangmyeong with three family members in July.

"We will carry out a strict investigation following due procedure and the law and determine whether there was any real estate speculation," a police official said.

In Pocheon, northern Gyeonggi Province, police sent investigators to search the home and office of a senior municipal government official.

The official, who was in charge of a railroad extension project, allegedly took out 4 billion won in loans to buy land and a building near a train station to be constructed along the extended route.

In the southeastern city of Busan, police investigators raided the headquarters of Busan Metropolitan Corp., which is affiliated with the city government, to seize material on alleged land speculation by one of its former employees.

The company fired the official in December for falsifying a contract while buying land in a new local town.The LH scandal is the police's first major case since it took some of the investigative powers of the prosecution in a structural reorganization earlier this year.

The sheer scale of the scandal has prompted calls for the prosecution to take the lead, particularly among those who question the police's investigative capability.

Following a meeting Monday, the Supreme Prosecutors Office said it plans to establish a 20-member team of prosecutors and research officers to assist the police's efforts. (Yonhap)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114