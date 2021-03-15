AIG names new CEO of Korean office

Ramzi Toubassy, the new CEO of insurance firm American International Group’s Korean office. (AIG)
Global insurance firm American International Group said Monday that it has appointed Ramzi Toubassy, the former chief of the company’s Malaysian branch, as the head of the Korean office.
Toubassy who succeeds the outgoing CEO Douglas Min will report to Steven Barnett, CEO of AIG’s Asia-Pacific General Insurance. He will start working at the Seoul office from April 1.
He has more than 24 years of experience in the industry, working at the company’s global offices in the US, Lebanon and Hong Kong, among others. Toubassy also used to serve as the deputy general manager at Hong Kong-based insurer AIA’s Korean office.
“As the first international insurer in Korea, AIG is deeply respected in the industry,” said the newly-named CEO, adding “I am honored to lead the talented team at AIG and look forward to returning to Korea to drive the strategic direction of the business and deliver differentiated value to our partners and customers.”
By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com
)