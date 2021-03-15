Toss Securities officially launches MTS

(

Viva Republica, South Korea’s leading fintech startup, officially launched a mobile stock trading system Monday.Toss opened the service preliminarily a month ago for 640,000 preregistered users, about 70 percent of whom are in their 20s and 30s. The stock trading service, which aims to attract young and new investors with easy-to-use interfaces, is incorporated into Viva Republica’s payment app Toss.“We aim to provide a satisfying investment experience for new investors as well as those who are frustrated with existing investment methods that are difficult to use,” an official at the company said in a statement on Monday.Toss Securities is the first stock brokerage firm to be launched in the country in 12 years and to operate without offline branches.By Park Ga-young