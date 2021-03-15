 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

ICT exports up over 10% in Feb. on robust chip demand

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 15, 2021 - 11:07       Updated : Mar 15, 2021 - 11:07

Cargo containers are stacked at a port in Busan, 453 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on March 2, 2021. (Yonhap)
Cargo containers are stacked at a port in Busan, 453 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on March 2, 2021. (Yonhap)
South Korea's exports of information and communication technology (ICT) products jumped 11.5 percent on-year in February, rising for the ninth consecutive month on the back of strong overseas demand for chips and displays, data showed Monday.

Outbound shipments of ICT goods stood at $15.28 billion last month, the second-highest amount ever for February on record, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Science and ICT.

The country reached a record $15.68 billion in ICT exports for the month in 2018.

Imports last month reached $9.19 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $6.09 billion.

By segment, chip exports rose 12.5 percent on-year to reach $8.44 billion due to continued global memory and logic chip demand.

Outbound shipments of memory chips advanced 12.6 percent to $5.22 billion, while logic chips leaped 13.2 percent to $2.7 billion.

Display shipments soared 22.3 percent to reach $1.62 billion on the back of rising liquid-crystal display (LCD) prices and strong demand for organic light-emitting diodes (OLED) used in smartphones, according to the ICT ministry.

Exports of mobile phones and parts jumped 15.0 percent to $1.03 billion thanks to growing sales of premium smartphones.

Shipments of computers and related components fell 5.6 percent to 1.07 billion due to an 8.5 percent decline in exports of solid-state drives and related parts.

By destination, shipments to China, including Hong Kong, advanced 13.6 percent on-year to reach $7.02 billion, rising for the sixth consecutive month.

Exports to the United States gained 6.7 percent on-year to $1.82 billion won, while those to Vietnam edged down 0.8 percent to $2.31 billion due to an 11 percent drop in chip shipments, the ministry data showed.

South Korea's total exports rose 9.5 percent on-year in February on the back of strong demand for chips and autos. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114