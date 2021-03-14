 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai E&C bags W158b order from Peru

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 14, 2021 - 14:21       Updated : Mar 14, 2021 - 14:21
This computer-generated image provided by Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. on Sunday, shows the Chinchero International Airport to be built in Cusco. Hyundai E&C said it secured a site preparation work deal for the new airport construction project. (Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co.)
This computer-generated image provided by Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. on Sunday, shows the Chinchero International Airport to be built in Cusco. Hyundai E&C said it secured a site preparation work deal for the new airport construction project. (Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co.)
Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Sunday it has secured an order worth 158.2 billion won (US$139 million) in Peru for a site preparation of the country's new airport. 

Hyundai E&C said it beat rivals from Spain, Portugal and China to win the land preparation work for the Chinchero International Airport in Cusco, Peru, after forming a joint venture with local builder HV Constratistas.

The Peruvian government hopes the Chinchero International Airport will be a new gateway for visitors to Machu Picchu, the famous site of ancient Inca ruins, and replace the existing Alejandro Velasco Astete International Airport.

Hyundai E&C, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, said it also expects to win terminal and airstrip construction projects, estimated to be worth 440 billion won, in the future after winning the land preparation order.

Meanwhile, Hyundai E&C added that it also bagged an 81.8 billion-won order recently in Rafha, northern Saudi Arabia, to build a power station there.

The latest order follows its 380-kilovolt power line construction project worth 126.4 billion won in Saudi Arabia that the company secured in January. (Yonhap)
