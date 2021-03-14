LG tops best home appliance lists in US

LG Electronics‘ OLED TVs for 2021 are displayed. (LG Electronics)





South Korea’s LG Electronics has grabbed the top spots in home appliance rankings by US-based nonprofit organization Consumer Reports.



LG’s organic light-emitting diode TV model 65CX scored 87 and was ranked the best TV among 227 products in the US organization’s latest rankings report for 2021.



For LG, it reclaimed its position at the top of the TV list in two years.



Of the top 10 TV models, seven were by LG, suggesting a consumer preference for the Korean-made TVs. The remaining three were by Japan’s Sony.



Although LG’s domestic archrival Samsung Electronics has been the dominant leader in the US TV market with over a 40 percent share, it is notable that the US survey has ranked LG’s OLED TVs on the top of the lists. LG’s OLED TVs scored higher in a variety of major technical aspects, such as picture quality, sound and viewing angle than those of liquid crystal display TVs like Samsung’s QLED TVs.





LG's washing machine factory in Tennessee, US (LG Electronics)