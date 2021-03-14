 Back To Top
Business

LG tops best home appliance lists in US

US Consumer Reports picks LG home appliances as best products

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Mar 14, 2021 - 16:04       Updated : Mar 14, 2021 - 16:08
LG Electronics‘ OLED TVs for 2021 are displayed. (LG Electronics)
LG Electronics‘ OLED TVs for 2021 are displayed. (LG Electronics)


South Korea’s LG Electronics has grabbed the top spots in home appliance rankings by US-based nonprofit organization Consumer Reports.

LG’s organic light-emitting diode TV model 65CX scored 87 and was ranked the best TV among 227 products in the US organization’s latest rankings report for 2021.

For LG, it reclaimed its position at the top of the TV list in two years.

Of the top 10 TV models, seven were by LG, suggesting a consumer preference for the Korean-made TVs. The remaining three were by Japan’s Sony.

Although LG’s domestic archrival Samsung Electronics has been the dominant leader in the US TV market with over a 40 percent share, it is notable that the US survey has ranked LG’s OLED TVs on the top of the lists. LG’s OLED TVs scored higher in a variety of major technical aspects, such as picture quality, sound and viewing angle than those of liquid crystal display TVs like Samsung’s QLED TVs. 

LG's washing machine factory in Tennessee, US (LG Electronics)
LG's washing machine factory in Tennessee, US (LG Electronics)

LG swept the charts for all of the washing machine categories, including the front load, top load high efficiency and top load agitator systems.

The company’s front load washing machines claimed the top nine places, while bagging the top four among top load high efficiency products.

According to market researcher TraQline, LG accounted for about 17 percent of the US washing machine market in the first half of 2020. LG occupied a bigger share of 27 percent in the US market for washing machines priced over $900, beating local rival Whirlpool in 2019.

LG’s French Door refrigerators, premium models with more than three doors, rose to the No. 1 spot in the latest assessment.

LG also topped the top-freezer and bottom-freezer fridge lists, proving its technological leadership in the US market.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)
