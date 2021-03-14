 Back To Top
Megabox to look for startups’ ideas to attract more moviegoers

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Mar 14, 2021 - 15:36       Updated : Mar 14, 2021 - 15:36
Megabox in Seongsu-dong, Seoul (Megabox)
Megabox in Seongsu-dong, Seoul (Megabox)

Megabox, a South Korean multiplex operator, on Sunday announced that it would join hands with the Korea International Trade Association to hold a startup meet up event to find a partner with fresh ideas in May.

“We joined hands to respond to the industrial ecosystem, which changed after COVID-19 broke out, as well as look for a new growth engine together,” Megabox official said in a statement.

The Korean multiplex operator said it will mainly look for startups with new business ideas to attract more people to visit Megabox.

Startups with new business ideas for differently utilizing its multiplex facilities, including theaters, snack bars and lobbies, can apply to pitch their ideas during the event. Those with different ideas for new kinds of cultural content that can be presented in theaters are also welcome, according to Megabox.

The cinema chain operator is also looking for new ideas to utilize its around 8 million Megabox members’ data as well as new ideas on how to utilize its multiplex facilities as a platform for different advertisements.

The selected companies will be offered an opportunity to work with Megabox’s project teams. The multiplex chain operator is also considering investing in some of the selected startups.

The application will be accepted until April 2 and more details about the event can be found on website https://innobranch.com.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
