Business

Supermarket unit of Emart fined W582m for unfair biz practices

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 14, 2021 - 13:02       Updated : Mar 14, 2021 - 13:02

This image, provided by Yonhap News TV, shows the exterior of the Korea Fair Trade Commission in the central administrative city of Sejong. (Yonhap)
This image, provided by Yonhap News TV, shows the exterior of the Korea Fair Trade Commission in the central administrative city of Sejong. (Yonhap)
South Korea's antitrust regulator said Sunday it has decided to fine a super supermarket (SSM) unit of Emart Inc., the country's biggest discount store chain, 582 million won ($515,000) over unfair business practices.

Emart Everyday Inc. unfairly returned unsold seasonal products, such as sunscreen and ice boxes, to suppliers after it bought them between January 2015 and May 2018, according to the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC).

The company shifted inventory costs of unsold goods to suppliers, violating the fair trade act on large retail businesses. The act does not allow larger retail operators to return supplied goods without proper reasons.

Emart Everyday was also found to have engaged in other unfair business activities related to contracts with suppliers and hiring of temporary employees.

The commission ordered the Emart affiliate to take corrective measures. (Yonhap) 

