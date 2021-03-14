 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

SK chemical unit to build packaging material plant in China

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 14, 2021 - 11:11       Updated : Mar 14, 2021 - 11:11
This photo provided by SK global chemical Co. on Sunday, shows officials from the company and China's Satellite Petrochemical posing for a photo after signing an agreement to build an ethylene acrylic acid (EAA) production plant in China. (SK global chemical Co.)
This photo provided by SK global chemical Co. on Sunday, shows officials from the company and China's Satellite Petrochemical posing for a photo after signing an agreement to build an ethylene acrylic acid (EAA) production plant in China. (SK global chemical Co.)
SK global chemical Co., an affiliate of South Korea's top refiner SK Innovation Co., said Sunday it will build a packaging material plant in China.

Under the deal, SK global chemical will set up a joint venture with Satellite Petrochemical to build a plant that produces ethylene acrylic acid (EAA), a high-end eco-friendly material used for packaging.

The plant, to be in Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province, eastern China, will be able to churn out 40,000 tons of EAA a year, according to the company.

The two sides will spend 200 billion won ($175 million) to build the plant, with SK global chemical holding 60 percent of the capital base.

With the latest deal, SK global chemical will have its third EAA plant, followed by its existing facilities in the United States and Spain.

SK global chemical said the collaboration with Satellite Petrochemical will help the company explore the Asian market in addition to North America and Europe.

The company added that demand for EAA-based materials is rising as the packaging market for fresh food products is growing with increased delivery services amid the pandemic. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114