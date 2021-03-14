BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' racks up 800m views

This image of BLACKPINK is provided by YG Entertainment. (YG Entertainment)

The South Korean all-female band BLACKPINK's music video "How You Like That" has garnered 800 million views on YouTube in what its agency said was reached in the shortest time for a female K-pop act.



The quartet's music video of the hit song reached the milestone at 9:58 p.m. a day earlier, roughly 260 days after it was released on June 26, according to YG Entertainment.



The agency said the band set the record about two months earlier than "Ddu-du Ddu-du," another of its hit songs, which took 329 days to achieve the feat.



"How You Like That" took the shortest time to reach 800 million views for any K-pop music video by a female act, according to YG.



Reaching 86.3 million YouTube views on the first day of its release, the song has been recorded by Guinness World Records as the most watched YouTube video in a span of 24 hours. "How You Like That" is one of BLACKPINK's previously released songs that was included in its first full-length album, "The Album," which was released in October last year.



The song is the band's fifth music video that has topped the 800-million-view milestone. (Yonhap)