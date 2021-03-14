 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

China's imports of S. Korean goods unfazed by pandemic: data

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 14, 2021 - 10:39       Updated : Mar 14, 2021 - 10:39
This photo taken March 2, 2021, shows container ships docked at a port in Busan. (Yonhap)
This photo taken March 2, 2021, shows container ships docked at a port in Busan. (Yonhap)
China's imports of South Korean products last year stayed nearly the same as the previous year despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, a report showed Sunday, as the world's second-largest economy bought more consumer goods like cosmetics.

China imported $173.5 billion worth of goods from South Korea in 2020, only 0.03 percent down from 2019, according to the report from the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).

South Korea was the third-largest exporter to China last year behind Taiwan, which sold $202.1 billion worth of goods there, and Japan, which shipped $176.1 billion worth of products, KOTRA said.

China spent $10 million or more on 59 items each from South Korea last year, with the value of its imports exceeding $100 million for the top six products each.

Cosmetics, including skin care products and facial mask sheets, were the top purchased item by China with a value of $3.13 billion, up 7.6 percent from a year ago.

China's imports of South Korean cosmetics have been increasing steadily over the past few years, rising from $2.54 billion in 2018 and $2.91 billion in 2019. 

Facial masks were China's second-largest imported item from South Korea as its value reached $220 million last year, up from $6 million a year earlier, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Instant noodles came in third at $150 million, followed by foam cleaners and hand sanitizers at $126 million.

KOTRA said China's imports of clothing-related goods also increased sharply last year. The total import value of such products stood at $480 million last year, up 101.9 percent from a year ago, which was the largest growth among the top 10 clothing-related product sellers to China. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114