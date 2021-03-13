S. Korea reports new case of highly pathogenic bird flu

South Korea's agicultural authorities confirmed Saturday one more case of highly pathogenic bird flu amid growing concerns over a prolonged battle against the animal disease.



The latest case of the H5N8 strain of avian influenza was identified at an egg farm that raises 550,000 chickens in Chungju, 147 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.



A travel ban within a 10-kilometer radius of the farm has already been imposed. Birds and poultry at the farm and nearby areas will be culled as a preventive measure.



The country has reported 106 cases of bird flu traced to poultry farms since November last year. (Yonhap)