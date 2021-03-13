Rose of BLACKPINK sweeps iTunes charts in 51 nations with latest single

This image, provided by YG Entertainment, shows a screenshot from a teaser video for Rose's solo song "On the Ground." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)





Rose of K-pop girl band BLACKPINK has dominated iTunes charts in 51 countries, with her latest solo song, her agency said Saturday.



According to YG Entertainment, the song, "On The Ground," from her first solo album "R," topped iTunes Top Songs charts in countries that included the United States, France and Thailand.



The English song has also landed on top spots in multiple local music streaming charts.



The song's music video has garnered more than 36 million views on YouTube as of Saturday morning and is likely to become the most watched video within 24 hours of its release, YG Entertainment said.



The vocalist, the second member of the four-piece act to go solo, released the two-track album featuring songs "On the Ground" and "Gone" at 2 p.m. the previous day in South Korea.



"R," titled after the initial of her stage name "Rose," marked a new step for the singer, who is now in her sixth year since her debut. (Yonhap)