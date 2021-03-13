 Back To Top
Entertainment

SHINee to hold first online concert next month

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 13, 2021 - 11:39       Updated : Mar 13, 2021 - 11:39

This image, provided by SM Entertainment on March 12, 2021, shows the poster for K-pop boy band SHINee's upcoming online concert next month. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This image, provided by SM Entertainment on March 12, 2021, shows the poster for K-pop boy band SHINee's upcoming online concert next month. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

K-pop boy band SHINee will hold its first-ever online concert next month after coming back from a two-year hiatus, the group's management agency said Saturday.

The concert, titled "Beyond LIVE - SHINee: SHINee World," will be livestreamed on April 4 on V Live, a streaming platform of the country's leading internet portal operator, Naver, SM Entertainment said. 

It will be the four-member group's first solo concert since a February 2018 performance in Japan.

They will showcase tracks from their seventh full-length album, "Don't Call Me," released last month. 

"Don't Call Me," the main track of the album, has topped the regional iTunes albums charts in 45 countries, including the United States, Canada and Britain.

Since debuting in 2008, SHINee has released numerous chart toppers, including "Sherlock," "View" and "Ring Ding Dong," garnering popularity not only in Asia but in America and Europe as well. (Yonhap)

