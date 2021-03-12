 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Ultrafine dust advisory lifted in Seoul

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 12, 2021 - 17:20       Updated : Mar 12, 2021 - 17:20
This photo taken on Thursday, shows the sky over central Seoul thick with ultrafine dust particles. (Yonhap)
This photo taken on Thursday, shows the sky over central Seoul thick with ultrafine dust particles. (Yonhap)
An ultrafine dust air pollution advisory was lifted for all of Seoul at 3 p.m. Friday after 43 hours, the metropolitan government said.

The city-run Research Institute of Public Health and Environment announced the termination of the advisory, saying the capital's hourly average concentration of ultrafine dust particles fell to 33 micrograms per cubic meter, lower than the advisory clearance level of 35 micrograms.

The institute issued the ultrafine dust advisory for all of Seoul at 8 p.m. Wednesday, when the hourly average density of ultrafine particles smaller than 2.5 micrometers in diameter, known as PM 2.5, soared to 96 micrograms per cubic meter.

"The latest onset of heavy ultrafine dust concentrations was caused by the combination of stagnant local air and influx of air pollutants from abroad," an official from the institute said.

"It is estimated that inflows of easterly wind caused by the development of a low-pressure system Friday morning may have temporarily weakened the ultrafine dust concentrations," the official explained.

The weather authorities here categorize concentrations of PM 2.5 between zero and 15 micrograms as "good," between 16 and 35 as "normal," between 36 and 75 as "bad" and more than 76 as "very bad."

The ultrafine dust advisory has also been lifted in Incheon and parts of Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds Seoul, but the PM 2.5 density will remain at bad levels in other parts of the central region for the time being, according to the state-run National Institute of Environmental Research.

It forecast that the central region will continue to be affected by the sporadic concentrations of ultrafine particles until Monday. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114