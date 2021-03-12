 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Hanjin Transportation to buy back w20b of its shares

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 12, 2021 - 15:03       Updated : Mar 12, 2021 - 15:03
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Hanjin Transportation Co., a South Korean logistics company, said Friday it will buy back 20 billion won ($17.7 million) worth of its shares to improve shareholder value.

Hanjin's board of directors approved the plan to buy its shares for six months ending on Sept. 12, the company said.

Hanjin said the company made the decision as its shares were believed to be undervalued despite its robust earnings last year.

"The parcel delivery business improved profitability thanks to a sharp hike in contactless consumption amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the firm's share prices were overly undervalued for its corporate value," a Hanjin official said.

Last year, its sales rose 7.4 percent on-year to 2.2 trillion won, and its operating profit jumped 16.7 percent to 105 billion won thanks to solid demand for parcel delivery amid the pandemic. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114