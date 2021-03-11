[Weekender] Step closer to new economy -- shopping with crypto

A customer stands in line to pay at the counter of a Dal.komm Cafe located along Cheonggye Plaza in central Seoul on Wednesday. (Park Ga-young/The Korea Herald)

Near Cheonggye Plaza, Seoul’s iconic recreational area along the Cheonggye Stream, top coffee brands from Starbucks to Blue Bottle Coffee compete toe-to-toe, luring coffee lovers with distinctive flavors, brand images and cozy sofas for a relaxing moment.



While coffee giants engage in an invisible war, one lesser-known coffee franchise is taking a different tactic, with a signboard that reads, ”Get a free cup of coffee if paying with the cryptocurrency Paycoin.”



A 40-something office worker, identified only by the surname Choi, said he came to the crypto-accepting Dal.Komm after reading the advertisement online. The coffee chain, under the payment solution app Danal, gives out 2.1 paycoins worth 3,000 won ($2.64) when a user signs up for an online membership of the Paycoin app. With the crypto money he received, he paid 0.55 Paycoins worth 1,000 won for a sandwich box with a cup of coffee. Paycoins are digital tokens developed by the company in 2019.



Choi, a crypto investor in a number of digital coins including bitcoin, said he would like to see more retail stores accepting cryptocurrency.



“It is surely a big advantage for me if the prices of bitcoin rise further and if we see more discounts and promotions offered by those crypto-accepting stores,“ he said.



In addition to the free giveaway of Paycoin and a lunch box promotion, Choi decided to visit the coffee shop after reading the news that local payment company Danal plans to allow users to pay with bitcoin via the Paycoin app starting in April and launched a prepaid card in cooperation with China‘s Union Pay that can be used at 30 million locations worldwide via its QR network. The new services will allow users to pay not only in Paycoin and Bitcoin but also outside South Korea.



Backed by many curious retailors like Choi, the company added about 100,000 users for a total of 1.1 million in February, and the number of monthly active users doubled from 200,000 to 400,000 in the month. According to convenience store chain CU, transactions using Paycoin soared a whopping 1,244 percent during the week of Feb. 17 to 24 from the previous week. Danal’s 60,000 partner stores include 7-Eleven, Ministop, and Golfzon for offline purchases and Domino’s Pizza, BBQ Chicken and KFC, with transactions at convenience stores accounting for the largest portion.







