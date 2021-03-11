 Back To Top
Business

KAI to develop AR/VR jet training system

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Mar 11, 2021 - 17:07       Updated : Mar 11, 2021 - 17:12
A concept mage of KAI’s of live-virtual-constructive jet training system. (Korea Aerospace Industries)
A concept mage of KAI’s of live-virtual-constructive jet training system. (Korea Aerospace Industries)


Korea Aerospace Industries said Thursday it will utilize virtual and augmented realty technologies in its jet trainer system.

South Korea’s sole aircraft developer will develop the live-virtual-constructive system, which offers live maneuvering simulation, war game and virtual and constructive trainings.

KAI has supplied 50 sets of training systems to 16 countries. Since 2016, the company has conducted and commissioned independent research and developed ways to integrate jet, simulator and war scenario simulations together.

In its White Paper 2020, the Ministry of National Defense said it would establish an LVC system. The Army, Navy and Air Force also plan to develop their own constructive training systems.

“KAI will develop customized LVC for Army, Navy and Air Force and help them more efficient and stronger,” a company official said.

On March. 3, KAI signed an agreement with eight companies for constructive war game training technologies and will participate in the Air Force’s war game project this month.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
