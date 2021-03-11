Coupang confirms IPO share price at $35

South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang said it will offer shares for its US initial public offering at $35 apiece and that it would start trading shares early Thursday morning there.
Based on the shares priced, the firm will raise $4.5 billion in funding. The market value is also anticipated to mark around $63 billion on a fully diluted basis, according to a Wall Street Journal report. Coupang said it has submitted a regulatory filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission and has received approval from the commission.
As the outstanding share price becomes official, Coupang’s IPO is the biggest deal on the US market so far this year, surpassing dating app Bumble’s $2.15 billion last month.
Coupang aims to offer 130 million shares, up from its previous plan of 120 million shares -- including 100 million new Class A shares in the IPO on the New York Stock Exchange and 20 million shares to existing investors -- at a target price band of $32-34 apiece, according to the prospectus submitted a day earlier. The share price was raised from the initial $27 to $30 announced on March 1.
With Coupang’s market debut on the New York Stock Exchange, not only the company’s chief executive Kim Bom-suk but also Japanese billionaire and SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son is poised for a windfall from the IPO.
The Japanese conglomerate’s venture capital firm SoftBank Vision Fund Investments -- the biggest shareholder of Coupang -- will hold about one-third of the firm’s shares after the offering. With the calculation, SFV Investments will generate a profit worth about $20 billion among the totaled $60 billion valuation.
Other major investor entities include Greenoaks Capital Partners, Maverick Holdings, Rose Park Advisors and BlackRock, the prospectus showed.
Amid the lingering COVID-19, demand for online shopping and delivery services has been skyrocketing under social distancing restrictions. Following its subsidiary’s fast-growing business based in South Korea, Coupang’s sales jumped during the pandemic.
The company’s net sales surged 91 percent on-year to $11 billion last year. It has never been in the black but the net losses narrowed to $567.6 million from $770.2 million marked in the previous year, according to the Coupang’s recent filing.
Meanwhile, Coupang shares are expected to start trading on Thursday there under the symbol CPNG. Goldman Sachs Group, Allen & Co. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are serving as the lead underwriters of the IPO deal.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
