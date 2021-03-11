WEF names Market Kurly founder and CEO of Viva Republica as Young Global Leaders

Founder of online grocery service Market Kurly Sophie Kim Seul-Ah (left) and CEO of Viva Republica Lee Seung-gun. (WEF)
Founder of online grocery service Market Kurly Sophie Kim Seul-Ah and CEO of Viva Republica Lee Seung-gun, the company behind online bank Toss, have been named part of this year’s Young Global Leaders by the World Economic Forum.
Kim and Lee are among the 112 Young Global Leaders, who received the prize in the business and banking and investments categories, respectively.
Describing Kim as the South Korean entrepreneur and a former Goldman Sachs analyst, the WEF said Market Kurly has the business model of delivering groceries to customer’s door by seven in the morning if ordered before 11 p.m. the night before.
Lee was given the recognition for realizing his finance super app with the popular money transfer app Toss.
Some 1,400 people from 120 countries have been named Young Global Leaders. The recipients include a wide range of people under 40 including entrepreneurs, politicians and researchers including Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern.
Previous Young Global Leaders from South Korea include Vice Chairman of Samsung Lee Jae-yong and Park Jin-young, the CEO and founder of JYP Entertainment.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
)