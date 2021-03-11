[News Focus] Seoul area, Sejong, Jeju lead surge in unemployment benefits

A center for providing young job seekers with recruitment information, operated by the city of Seoul, is closed on Feb. 10. South Korea’s de facto jobless rate hit an all-time high of 16.8 percent in January. (Yonhap)

SEJONG -- South Korea saw the number of recipients of unemployment benefits reach an all-time high of 1.78 million in 2020 in the wake of the novel coronavirus, data from a state-run agency showed.



According to the Korea Employment Information Service, this marked an increase by 16.8 percent, 257,510 people, from 1.52 million a year earlier.



By region, Greater Seoul -- including Gyeonggi Province and Incheon -- ranked top five, alongside Sejong and Jeju Province, among the nation’s 17 major cities and provinces in terms of growth in the tally for recipients of the payouts for those who lost jobs.



Jeju Province topped the list as the nation's largest island posted a 44 percent surge from 15,136 in 2019 to 21,798 in 2020.



Self-employed businesspeople make up a high proportion of the province’s residents. Particularly over the past decade, many small retailers including coffee shop owners, have rushed from the mainland to the nation’s largest island.



Sejong, where the nation’s largest government complex is located, ranked second with a 21.1 percent increase in the recipient tally.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)