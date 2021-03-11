Hyundai teases all-new minivan Staria

This photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the front of the Staria minivan. (Hyundai Motor)

Hyundai Motor Co. on Thursday released a teaser for the all-new minivan Staria ahead of its domestic launch in the first half of this year.



The seven-seat multipurpose vehicle will replace the Starex minivan, a company spokesman said.



Hyundai expects the Staria will help boost sales due to increasing outdoor activities amid the extended coronavirus pandemic.



Prices and other details about the new Staria will be released later, he said. (Yonhap)