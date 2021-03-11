 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

S. Korea's exports jump 25.2% in first 10 days of March

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 11, 2021 - 09:17       Updated : Mar 11, 2021 - 09:35
Busan New Port in South Korea's largest port city of Busan is jammed with containers on May 13, 2020. (Yonhap)
Busan New Port in South Korea's largest port city of Busan is jammed with containers on May 13, 2020. (Yonhap)
South Korea's exports jumped 25.2 percent on-year in the first 10 days of March despite the new coronavirus pandemic on strong shipments of chips, customs data showed Thursday.

The country's outbound shipments stood at $16.3 billion in the March 1-10 period, compared with $13 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Imports climbed 31.4 percent over the period to reach $17.4 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of $1.1 billion.

By segment, exports of chips advanced 25.2 percent, leading the overall export gains.

Shipments of automobiles also continued to gather ground, rising 22.8 percent over the period.

Exports of petroleum added 28.1 percent, while those of mobile devices jumped 8 percent as well.

By destination, exports to China, the top trading partner, soared 33.9 percent. Outbound shipments to the United States gained 21.9 percent. The two countries represent roughly 40 percent of the combined exports.

Shipments to the European Union moved up 49 percent, and those to Vietnam gained 7.5 percent as well. Exports to the Middle East, on the other hand, slipped 13.6 percent.

South Korea's exports rose 9.5 percent in February from a year earlier to extend their gains for the fourth consecutive month.

The accumulated exports this year through Wednesday came to $109 billion, jumping 12.5 percent on-year as well.

In 2020, South Korea's outbound shipments came to $512.8 billion, down 5.4 percent from 2019. Last month, the central bank estimated this year's exports growth at 7.1 percent. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114