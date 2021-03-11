 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Household spending on food, hospitality services dips in Q4 amid pandemic

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 11, 2021 - 09:13       Updated : Mar 11, 2021 - 09:13
A street in Myeong-dong, a popular tourist district in Seoul, appears empty last January. (Yonhap)
A street in Myeong-dong, a popular tourist district in Seoul, appears empty last January. (Yonhap)
South Korean households' spending on restaurants and hotels dropped in the fourth quarter of last year amid a resurge of coronavirus infections, central bank data showed Thursday.

Household spending on eating out and hospitality services came to 18.9 trillion won ($16.6 billion) in the October-December period, dropping below the 20 trillion-won mark for the first time in five years, according to the data from the Bank of Korea.

The corresponding figure amounted to 19.9 trillion won in the first quarter of 2016.

The fourth-quarter decline came as in-person service industries, such as restaurants and hotels, took a big hit from the coronavirus outbreak.

Household spending on restaurants and hotels tumbled 14.8 percent on-quarter in the January-March period of last year in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. It was the first double-digit fall in 22 years.

Household expenditures on dining out and hospitality services inched up in the second quarter from a year earlier, but the amount fell 3.6 percent in the third quarter amid a resurgence of COVID-19 infections. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114