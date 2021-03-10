[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Yeongam Wangin Culture Festival



The Yeongam Wangin Culture Festival will be held online from April 1 to 16.



The festival celebrates the legendary scholar Wang In from the Baekje Kingdom (18 BC-AD 668). An envoy to Japan, it is said that Wang introduced the Chinese writing system to the Japanese.



Online lectures, quizzes and trot music shows will take place as part of the festival.



For more information, check the website at wanginfesta.com.







Okcheon Seedling Festival



The Okcheon Seedling Festival is being held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Okcheon, South Chungcheong Province, is a county famous for farming seedlings. It provides 70 percent of the seedlings retailed across Korea.



Individual farms in Okcheon are selling seedlings online during the festival period. Customers can receive a 20 percent discount, up to 500,000 won, when they purchase seedlings with gift certificates.



The festival continues until April 5.



For more information, check the Okcheon County website at www.oc.go.kr/tree/index.do.







Jochiwon Spring Flower Festival



The Jochiwon Spring Flower Festival, usually a three-day event, runs April 1 to 11 this year.



The annual spring festival went online last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, it will be held both online and offline.



Though last year’s festival was concentrated near Jochiwon Station and along the stream Jocheon, it has been expanded across Sejong this year to prevent overcrowding at the festival site.







Haeundae Light Festival



The Haeundae Light Festival is coming to the Haeundae area of Busan. Decorative lights are installed at the city’s iconic Haeundae Beach and Haeundae Market, creating a spectacular night view.



Outdoor events and hands-on activities have all been canceled.



The festival will continue until March 28.







Jeju Canola Flower Festival



Welcoming spring, the Jeju Canola Flower Festival will open April 9.



During the festival, canola flowers will bloom across the Pyoseon area of Seogwipo on Jeju Island, covering a 95,000-square-meter space with a yellow hue. The canola flowers, which represent spring on the southern island, start to bloom at the end of winter. Details for the festival have not yet been announced.