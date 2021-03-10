[Today’s K-pop] Treasure’s pre-debut release already hot in Japan





(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Treasure is slated to officially debut in Japan on March 31 but is already proving itself popular.



The boy band dropped Japanese version of four songs -– “Boy,” “I Love You,” “Mmm” and “My Treasure” –- in advance and “Boy” landed at the top of LINE Music’s real-time chart. “My Treasure,” “I Love You” and “Mmm” hogged the list as well ranking No. 4-6.



A poster featuring all 12 members graced the wall of Shibuya 109, one of the iconic buildings in the middle of Tokyo, said its label YG Entertainment on Wednesday.



The group debuted in August last year and sold over 1 million albums with its “The First Step” series. There are four members from Japan.



Treasure will kick off its promotion activities starting with a pop-up store at Shibuya 109, the department store.



Blackpink’s Rose to premiere solo debut song at Jimmy Fallon Show





(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Rose of Blackpink confirmed that her solo debut stage will be at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.



She will perform the title track “On The Ground” for the first time at the show that will be aired on March 16. Her appearance in the NBC talk show will make her the first solo female K-pop musician to do so. The band unveiled “How You Like That” on the same stage last year.



The second teaser of the music video for “On The Ground” was floated Wednesday and gave more taste of the song including what probably is from a verse with lyrics that go “Everything I need is on the ground.” Eager fans tracked down the location of the set to a resting area in Gyeonggi Province.



Rose’s solo debut single “R” will come out on March 12 and the pre-order for the EP topped over 400,000 units in four days, the highest number for solo female artist in Korea.



Jun. K tops Japanese iTunes charts with new EP





(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Jun. K of 2PM landed at the top of iTunes pop albums chart and K-pop albums chart in Japan with his new EP on Wednesday.



Titled “This Is Not A Song,” this EP also ranked No. 3 on total tally of albums as well.



This is the fifth in Japan and includes focus track “This Is Not A Song, 1929” that came out in advance in June last year both in Korea and Japan. Also included are “Moon Light, 2003,” “Magritte In My Room, 2013” and “Hide And Seek, 1995.”



The EP further heightened fans’ interests as the three different versions each have different special tracks: “River Flows, 1971” and “In the Car, 1981” for the first limited edition; rearranged version of title track for an exclusive edition for fan club members; and instrumental version of title track for the conventional EPs.



The musician has been trying his hands on producing 2PM’s songs and wrote both the lyrics and melody of “My House,” originally released in 2015, that put 2PM back on music charts last year. He participated in writing all tracks from this EP.



Ateez proves itself at home, abroad





(Credit: KQ Entertainment)