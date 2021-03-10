LG Energy Solution likely to supply 4680 batteries for Tesla: sources

It seems highly likely that South Korea’s leading battery maker LG Energy Solution might supply cylindrical battery cells to US electric car maker Tesla, according to industry sources Wednesday.
During a conference call on Friday, a high-ranking LGES official confirmed that the company was planning to expand a cylindrical battery manufacturing facility in the US.
In addition to the LG official‘s comment, Reuters reported that the plant is set to supply large, 4680-sized cylindrical batteries to Tesla starting 2023, citing its sources.
Though it hasn’t been officially confirmed whether LGES has completed the development of large-format 4680 batteries or whether Tesla contacted LGES for the supply of 4680 cells, industry experts in South Korea agree that LGES is fully prepared to accommodate Tesla’s orders.
“As the leader of the global battery industry, LGES is expected to become the first one to complete the mass production of 4680 cells and supply them to ‘existing customers’ and new ones,” Meritz Securities analyst Rho Woo-ho said.
LGES currently supplies cylindrical batteries that contain 80 percent nickel to Tesla Model 3 sedans manufactured in China.
The 4680 cells -- measuring 46 millimeters by 80 millimeters -- are bigger than the existing 2170 products in the market and can increase the driving range of electric vehicles by 16 percent.
According to Panasonic chief financial officer Hirokazu Umeda, the Japanese battery firm plans to start the test production of 4680 cells for Tesla Gigafactory Nevada starting April. 1 and deploy them at full throttle later this year.
In the third quarter conference call last year, LG Energy Solution official said the firm “has secured some 20 customers who use cylindrical batteries and is developing a ‘new form factor’ with energy density and power output five times and six times greater” than existing cylindrical battery models, respectively.
The new form factor matches the profile of 4680 cylindrical battery cells Elon Musk introduced at Tesla Battery Day held last year. Currently, Tesla and Panasonic are together developing 4680 cylindrical battery cells, whose energy density should increase fivefold and power output sixfold.
According to the Reuters report, LGES has already made samples of 4680 cells, but an industry source with the knowledge of LGES’ 4680 battery cell development told The Korea Herald that “it’s too early for LGES to make samples of 4680 cells,” hinting that 4680 cells were still in the development stage.
