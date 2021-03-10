 Back To Top
Business

Amorepacific becomes first South Korean cosmetics company to join RE100

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Mar 10, 2021 - 15:13       Updated : Mar 10, 2021 - 15:13
Solar panels are installed at Amorepacific‘s headquarters in Yongsan, Seoul. (Amorepacific)
Amorepacific said Wednesday it has joined RE100, a global renewable power initiative, becoming the first South Korean cosmetics firm to do so.

The company plans to supply electricity in the workplace entirely with renewable energy by 2030 in an effort to help tackle climate change.

From production to logistics, energy sourced to run all of its facilities at home and abroad, including the headquarters and its research center, will be affected by the initiative.

Launched in 2014 and led by the Climate Group and in partnership with the Carbon Disclosure Project, RE100 seeks to accelerate change toward zero-carbon grids at scale.

Participants include some 290 companies as of March, including tech giants Google, Microsoft and Apple.

“Amorepacific agrees that resolving the climate issue is an essential agenda not only for corporate sustainability but for the survival of humanity,” said Suh Kyung-bae, chairman and CEO of Amorepacific Group.

He added that efforts to reduce carbon will continue until the company reaches its RE100 goal, with the intent to do so by 2030.

Aleksandra Klassen, senior impact manager at RE100, said Amorepacific’s decision is an important step in boosting sustainability and urged others in the country to follow suit.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
