Hyundai Motor’s Kona N teased, appears to have sharper look

Teaser image of Hyundai Motor’s Kona N (Hyundai Motor)



Hyundai Motor released teaser images of Kona N, its first performance-oriented sports utility model, on Wednesday.



Kona N, the second variation of the automaker’s high-performance N brand to be launched in South Korea, is based on Hyundai’s Kona, which launched in September 2020.



It is the second model in the N series in South Korea, after the Veloster N. Hyundai’s i30 hatchback also has an N variant, but it has not been released in the Korean market.



In the teaser, Kona N shares the aggressive and bold character of the N brand. In the car’s front, the “N” logo is seen on the radiator grille, and a strong red stretches out from the front bumper lip along the sides and to the rear bumper to highlight its identity as a N brand model.



The new car also appears to have been equipped with large exhaust pipes and a specially-designed spoiler in the back to stress its sportiness.





