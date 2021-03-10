Hyundai Motor’s Kona N teased, appears to have sharper look

Teaser image of Hyundai Motor’s Kona N (Hyundai Motor)
Hyundai Motor released teaser images of Kona N, its first performance-oriented sports utility model, on Wednesday.
Kona N, the second variation of the automaker’s high-performance N brand to be launched in South Korea, is based on Hyundai’s Kona, which launched in September 2020.
It is the second model in the N series in South Korea, after the Veloster N. Hyundai’s i30 hatchback also has an N variant, but it has not been released in the Korean market.
In the teaser, Kona N shares the aggressive and bold character of the N brand. In the car’s front, the “N” logo is seen on the radiator grille, and a strong red stretches out from the front bumper lip along the sides and to the rear bumper to highlight its identity as a N brand model.
The new car also appears to have been equipped with large exhaust pipes and a specially-designed spoiler in the back to stress its sportiness.
Teaser image of Hyundai Motor’s Kona N (Hyundai Motor)
“As the Hyundai Motor’s first high-performance SUV, Kona N is expected to suggest a new direction for design and also offer the joy of driving to more people,” Till Wartenberg, vice president and head of N brand management and the motorsports sub-division at Hyundai Motor said.
The automaker said it plans to introduce the high-performance model in the first half of this year, and officially release it on the market in the latter half.
Hyundai said it plans to expand the portfolio of its N brand to also introduce Avante N and Tucson N within the year.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)