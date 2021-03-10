Samsung to hold first Unpacked event for midrange phones

Samsung Electronics is preparing for another event to unveil some of its newest Galaxy devices next week as a likely move to garner attention for products other than its flagship S series.
The tech giant has sent out invitations to a new unveiling event for its Galaxy devices, “Galaxy Awesome Unpacked.”
The event is a new addition this year to Samsung’s existing Galaxy Unpacked events, which are usually held twice a year to announce flagship phones.
The invitation said Samsung will hold an online presentation March 17 to reveal the newest Galaxy devices that will offer “awesome experiences.”
Most of the details about the upcoming phones have been leaked by tipsters, though.
According to the leaks, the upcoming phones are the Galaxy A52 and A72.
The Galaxy A series represents Samsung’s most powerful devices in terms of affordability.
The two models are rumored to be equipped with high-tech features seen in premium models such as the optical image stabilization camera, space zoom and high refresh rate display, despite far lower prices of around 500,000 won ($438) to 600,000 won.
The A52 phone is expected to come with a 120 Hz display and a quad camera module, including a 64-megapixel main lens.
The A72 will also feature 3X optical zoom and 30X space zoom in addition to the same 64-megapixel camera.
Samsung’s move seems to reflect a renewed strategy for midrange smartphones.
The South Korean vendor has added new models to its midrange phone portfolio since last year as demand for cheaper but high-spec phones has risen in recent years.
According to figures from market researcher IDC, 73 percent of global smartphone shipments were expected to be priced below $400 in 2020. Worldwide smartphone value was expected to decline 7.9 percent to $422.4 billion, down from $458.5 billion in 2019.
The downward trend was largely the result of consumers turning to devices in the low to middle price range as they prioritize spending on essentials amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the researcher said.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com
)