 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Life&Style

Moon Kyung-won and Jeon Joon-ho selected for MMCA Hyundai Motor Series 2021

By Park Yuna
Published : Mar 10, 2021 - 12:28       Updated : Mar 10, 2021 - 13:11
The artist duo Moon Kyung-won (left) and Jeon Joon-ho (MMCA)
The artist duo Moon Kyung-won (left) and Jeon Joon-ho (MMCA)

The artist duo Moon Kyung-won and Jeon Joon-ho were selected as the winner of the MMCA Hyundai Motor Series 2021.

The two artists have explored the role of art in the rapidly changing world which faces a variety of issues such as contradictory capitalism, historic tragedies and climate change that are threatening humanity.

Their representative projects include “News From Nowhere” which the two artists have been working on together since 2012, inspired by the eponymous utopian novel written by William Morris (1834-1896), leader of the arts and crafts movement in the late 19th-century England.

The project, “News From Nowhere,” has evolved over the years with the duo’s experiments presented in a variety of art forms -- installation, media, multi-disciplinary research and workshop and publication. The project premiered at Kassel Documenta 13 in 2012 and won the MMCA Korea Artist Prize the same year. It was shown at Sullivan Galleries, School of the Art Institute of Chicago in 2013; Migros Museum für Gegenwartskunst, Zurich, Switzerland, in 2015; and at their solo show in Tate Liverpool, England, in 2018.

The MMCA Hyundai Motor Series, sponsored by Hyundai Motor, aims to introduce promising artists in Korea, supporting them in opening holding an exhibition at MMCA. Moon and Jeon are the eighth artists chosen for the MMCA Hyundai Motor Series. 

The production scene of “News From Nowhere : Freedom Village” at Busan Film Studio by Moon Kyung-won and Jeon Joon-ho (MMCA)
The production scene of “News From Nowhere : Freedom Village” at Busan Film Studio by Moon Kyung-won and Jeon Joon-ho (MMCA)

The artist duo’s exhibition will be held at MMCA Seoul in September with a theme of “News From Nowhere: Freedom Village” which will feature a variety of art shedding light on Daeseong-dong, which is also known as “Freedom Village,” located in the South Korean side in the Demilitarized Zone.

Former winners of the MMCA Hyundai Motor Series include internationally acclaimed artists such as Park Chan-kyong, Lee Bul, Ahn Kyu-chul, Kim Soo-ja, Im Heung-soon and Yang Hae-gue.

By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114