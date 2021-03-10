 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

S-Oil chief says ‘digital transition is matter of survival’

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Mar 10, 2021 - 14:55       Updated : Mar 10, 2021 - 14:55
S-Oil workers wearing smart helmets check facilities (S-Oil)
S-Oil workers wearing smart helmets check facilities (S-Oil)


S-Oil said Wednesday it will deploy drones and smart helmets at all business sites by 2023 to accelerate its digital transformation.

According to the South Korean refinery, drones will fly above 100 meters at its plants and check the safety of flare stacks, a gas combustion device in the shape of a chimney designed to burn unwanted or excess gases. The drones will provide video feeds and analysis of the facilities.

“Digital transformation is not a matter of choice, but a must to compete for survival,” S-Oil CEO Hussain A. Al-Qahtani said.

Also, S-Oil will give out smart helmets to workers. The device offers real-time video conference function to workers while they are on the move. Also, the helmets can send or receive pictures and blueprints and present the images visually in augmented reality. All functions are activated by voice commands.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114