S-Oil chief says ‘digital transition is matter of survival’

S-Oil workers wearing smart helmets check facilities (S-Oil)
S-Oil said Wednesday it will deploy drones and smart helmets at all business sites by 2023 to accelerate its digital transformation.
According to the South Korean refinery, drones will fly above 100 meters at its plants and check the safety of flare stacks, a gas combustion device in the shape of a chimney designed to burn unwanted or excess gases. The drones will provide video feeds and analysis of the facilities.
“Digital transformation is not a matter of choice, but a must to compete for survival,” S-Oil CEO Hussain A. Al-Qahtani said.
Also, S-Oil will give out smart helmets to workers. The device offers real-time video conference function to workers while they are on the move. Also, the helmets can send or receive pictures and blueprints and present the images visually in augmented reality. All functions are activated by voice commands.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
)