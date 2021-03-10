KCCI welcomes new chief of US business chamber

Chey Tae-won, chairman of the Seoul Chamber of Commerce and Industry and of SK Group. (Yonhap)
The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a leading business representative group here, announced Wednesday that it has sent a congratulatory message to the new CEO of the US Chamber of Commerce Suzanne Clark.
Clark, who is to assume her position on Thursday to fill the post of predecessor Thomas Donohue, is the first female figure to lead the USCC throughout its 109-year history.
“Korea and the US have been trusted allies and close economic partners for almost 70 years,” wrote Chey Tae-won, chairman of the Seoul Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the regional branch of KCCI.
Chey, chairman of the country’s third-largest conglomerate SK Group, was named SCCI chief late last month and is slated to officially take seat as KCCI chief on March 24, under the organization’s long-standing custom that the SCCI chief is to serve as KCCI chief as well.
Underlining the role of the KCCI and USCC in maintaining the bilateral business links, Chey also expressed hopes that such economic relationship will be enhanced further under the new Biden administration and Clark’s leadership.
He added that he was part of the economic delegation of President Moon Jae-in during his first visit to the US four years ago.
“The two major economic organizations in Korea and the US are welcoming their new leader at a similar time, which will hopefully strengthen the partnership between the economic leaders of each nation,” said Kang Seog-gu, vice president of the KCCI International Trade Division.
“The two chambers will pursue new agendas and cooperation projects in the post-pandemic era, based on a record of successful cooperation such as the KORUS FTA promotion efforts and the SME Innovation Forum.”
By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com
