Business

Samsung launches 5G network with Spark in New Zealand

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 10, 2021 - 10:27       Updated : Mar 10, 2021 - 10:27

This image provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Feb. 25, 2020, shows its 5G logo. (Samsung Electronics Co.)
Samsung Electronics Co. on Wednesday said it has launched a 5G network in New Zealand with the country's largest telecommunications service firm as the South Korean tech giant tries to expand its presence in the network equipment market.

In collaboration with Spark New Zealand Ltd., Samsung said its 5G network was installed in Christchurch in South Island of New Zealand.

The launch marked New Zealand's first new network vendor in over a decade, and the company's first network installation in the country, according to Samsung.

Spark's 5G network is powered by Samsung's latest 5G radio access network solutions, which includes its massive multiple input, multiple output (MIMO) radio technology.

"Samsung's Massive MIMO radio is one of the lightest and most compact network radios in the market, featuring a slim design profile that provides space savings on tower tops," the company said. "Using advanced 3D beamforming technology, Samsung's Massive MIMO radio also delivers improved capacity and effectively extends network coverage."

Samsung has been seeking partnerships with mobile carriers pursuing a 5G migration to deliver ultra-fast connectivity and low latency of telecommunications services to consumers.

Samsung, the world's largest smartphone producer, has been providing 5G end-to-end solutions, including chipsets and radios. (Yonhap)

