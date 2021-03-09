Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules

Singer U-Know Yunho (Yonhap)



Police said Tuesday they questioned TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating the nighttime curfew designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.



The singer, whose legal name is Jung Yun-ho, is suspected of staying at a restaurant in southern Seoul after 10 p.m., according to the Seoul Metropolitan Police.



Under the current social distancing rule that took effect on Feb. 15, all restaurants and coffee shops in the greater Seoul area must close at 10 p.m.



SM Entertainment, Yunho's agency, issued a public apology and vowed to help its artists remain more vigilant over anti-virus guidelines.



"U-Know Yunho regrets his carelessness that disappointed many people," the company said. "We are so sorry for causing concerns in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic."



Debuting in 2004, U-know Yunho is the leader of second-generation K-pop boy band TVXQ. He dropped his latest solo album, titled "Noir," in January. (Yonhap)