Korea Shipbuilding wins w835b orders for 8 ships

This photo provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. on Tuesday, shows a 4,500-TEU container carrier built by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. (Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.)

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Tuesday that it has signed a combined 835 billion won ($731 million) worth of orders from Liberia, Oceania and Europe to build eight ships.



The orders include four container carriers and three liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers, Korea Shipbuilding said.



Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., a unit of Korea Shipbuilding, will build four 15,900-twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU) container carriers and deliver them to buyers from the second half of 2022.



Two 91,000-cubic-meter LPG carriers will be constructed by Hyundai Heavy Industries and be delivered from the first half of 2023.



Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., another unit of Korea Shipbuilding, will build a 40,000-cubic-meter LPG carrier and one petrochemicals carrier and deliver them from the second half of 2022. (Yonhap)