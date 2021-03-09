 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

January tax revenue up w2.4tr

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 9, 2021 - 10:29       Updated : Mar 9, 2021 - 10:29
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korea's tax revenue rose 2.4 trillion won ($2.1 billion) in January from a year earlier due largely to an increase in the collection of capital gains taxes, the finance ministry said Tuesday.

The country collected 38.8 trillion won in taxes in January, compared with 36.5 trillion won the previous year, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The rise in tax revenue was mainly attributable to an increase in capital gains tax income from housing transactions and fund investments.

In January, the government's total revenue, including tax income, amounted to 57.3 trillion won, also up 6.1 trillion won from a year earlier.

The country's total expenditures grew 2.9 trillion won on-year to 53.9 trillion won due mainly to increased spending on pandemic relief projects.

Accordingly, the country logged a fiscal surplus of 3.4 trillion won in January, the data showed.

But the managed fiscal balance, another key gauge of fiscal soundness calculated on a stricter term, logged a shortfall of 1.8 trillion won in January.

South Korea is widely expected to post a fiscal deficit this year as it seeks to keep its expansionary fiscal policy to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government proposed an extra budget of 15 trillion won last week to finance the 19.5 trillion-won aid package aimed at supporting smaller merchants and vulnerable groups hit hard by the pandemic.

With the latest extra budget, the country's debt is expected to reach 965.9 trillion won this year, according to the finance ministry. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114