Market volatility may increase amid rising bond yields: official

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's financial markets are likely to undergo further volatility as bond yields and inflation risks are rising amid hopes for an economic recovery, a vice finance minister said Tuesday.



First Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom warned that if US bond rates continue to rise, asset prices may suffer a decline, after their bull run caused by ample liquidity.



"If US bond yields continue to rise, investors could turn risk-averse, which could spark a fall in asset prices and capital outflows from emerging markets," Kim said at a government meeting on macroeconomic situations.



He said the government will closely monitor financial markets while keeping close tabs on such risk factors.



Yields on 10-year Korean government bonds continued to break yearly highs amid rises in global bond rates and concerns about the country's planned massive debt sale.



The return on 10-year Treasurys came to 2.028 percent Monday, up 3.6 basis points from the previous session. The yield topped 2 percent for the first time since March 2019.



The country's key stock index fell below the 3,000-point mark on the same day on renewed concerns about inflation risks. The stock market has seen a rise in price swings since it soared above 3,200 for the first time in late January. (Yonhap)