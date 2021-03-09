Seoul stocks open lower on inflation concerns

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened lower Tuesday, tracking overnight tech losses on Wall Street that stemmed from concerns over post-pandemic inflation.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 3.7 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,992.41 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.



Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dipped 2.41 percent, as yields of the US benchmark 10-year Treasury rebounded and finished just shy of 1.6 percent.



In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics lost 0.61 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix declined 1.11 percent.



Leading chemical firm LG Chem retreated 2.61 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI shed 3.54 percent. Top automaker Hyundai Motor gained 1.3 percent.



Giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics went down 0.86 percent, and top internet portal operator Naver slumped 1.9 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,140.7 won against the US dollar, down 7.5 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)