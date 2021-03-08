PM orders creation of police-led team over LH scandal

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun (L) meets with Nam Gu-jun (R), inaugural chief of the police's National Office of Investigation, at the prime minister's office in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Monday ordered the creation of a police-led investigative team to get to the bottom of a massive land speculation scandal involving public officials.



Chung gave the order to Nam Gu-jun, the inaugural chief of the National Office of Investigation (NOI) under the National Police Agency, during a meeting in which Nam briefed the prime minister on the police's own investigation plans regarding the issue.



The scandal centers on allegations that more than a dozen employees of the state-run Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH) used classified information to buy about 10 billion won ($8.88 million) worth of farmland in Gwangmyeong and Siheung in Gyeonggi Province, southwest of Seoul, from April 2018 to June 2020. The purchases were allegedly made before the government announced plans for a major development project there.



The issue has sparked public outrage at a time when housing prices continue to climb nationwide despite the government's efforts to tamp them down.



Last week, the government launched an interagency team involving the prime minister's office, the land ministry and local governments to look into the allegations.



Chung said that team will be limited in its ability to uncover illegalities, including borrowed-name financial transactions and unregistered resales, due to its lack of investigative power over civilians, according to his office.



The prime minister ordered Nam to "thoroughly investigate all illegal and law-evading speculative acts" in the case by expanding and reorganizing the NOI's special investigation team to include the National Tax Service (NTS), the Financial Services Commission (FSC) and other relevant agencies, it said.



The government interagency team plans to wrap up its preliminary investigation into the LH employees this week. It will then transfer the investigation results to the NOI to continue the probe with the new team involving the NTS and FSC.



Speaking at his first meeting with reporters since taking office on Feb. 26, Nam said Monday he will work with a "sense of duty" to demonstrate the police's investigative capabilities through the LH probe.



He objected to suggestions that the investigation should be led by the prosecution, saying the police played a large role in investigating similar land speculation cases under previous governments. (Yonhap)