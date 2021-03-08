Early bird flight tickets on sale in anticipation of overseas travel restart

Passengers walk around at Incheon Airport. (Yonhap)
E-commerce platform Interpark on Monday started offering air tickets which you can purchase now and fly after quarantine restrictions for international traveling are lifted.
The “Early Go” tickets, which are for South Korean low cost carrier T’way Air flights, come with a one-year price freeze after self-quarantine is no longer required between Korea and the destination country, the platform said.
Destinations include Cebu, Hanoi, Bangkok, Macau, Taipei and Hong Kong as well as multiple cities in Japan such as Fukuoka and Nagoya.
One official at the company said that while flight ticket prices normally change all the time, the new early bird tickets come as a product of close cooperation with the airline in an “industry first.”
Prices range between 230,000 and 450,000 won without the distinction of peak and off-peak seasons while the length of trips also ranges from three days to five days.
Interpark said the tickets will be available on all date throughout the year excluding the Lunar New Year and the Chuseok holidays.
Ticket holders can change the destination 60 day before the booking date and change the date with a fee, Interpark added.
Tickets can also be handed over to others before selecting the destination.
The sale began on Monday and will continue until Friday.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
)