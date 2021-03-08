[Newsmaker] Polls show opposition only has chance if Seoul mayoral vote is two-horse race

Park Young-sun (L), Oh Se-hoon (C), Ahn Cheol-soo (R) (Yonhap)

Survey results released by two pollsters Monday showed that the opposition could win the Seoul mayoral election next month, but only if they unify their candidacies.



The same day People Power Party’s Oh Se-hoon and minor opposition People’s Party leader Ahn Cheol-soo revealed they had begun talks on doing so.



Oh and Ahn said in radio interviews Monday morning that they met Sunday night over beer and agreed that unifying the candidacy was a must, and that it should be done before official candidate registration on March 18 and 19.



They also agreed that while their respective working-level staff negotiate over what to ask in opinion polls, the two of them should work out a breakthrough when the talks are deadlocked.



Both polls released Monday were conducted in the midst of news reports on suspected property speculation by employees of state-run housing provider LH Corp. and after Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl‘s resignation Thursday, which are widely seen as defining moments in the run-up to the mayoral by-elections.



