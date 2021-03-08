 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Military reports 3 additional virus cases, total exceeds 600

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 8, 2021 - 10:39       Updated : Mar 8, 2021 - 10:39
A service member undergoes a virus test at an outdoor coronavirus test center at Seoul Station last Monday. (Yonhap)
A service member undergoes a virus test at an outdoor coronavirus test center at Seoul Station last Monday. (Yonhap)
Two Army soldiers and a Marine have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections reported among the military population to 601, the defense ministry said Monday.\

The full-time reserve Marine in Ganghwa, west of Seoul, was found to have contracted COVID-19 after a family member was confirmed infected, according to the ministry.

An Army enlistee in the northeastern county of Hwacheon tested positive after a vacation, while an officer in Yangpyeong, some 55 kilometers east of Seoul, was found to have been infected following contact with a civilian who tested positive earlier.

Of the total confirmed cases, 572 have been fully cured and 29 are under treatment.

Nationwide, South Korea reported 346 new virus cases on Monday, raising the total caseload to 92,817. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114