Military reports 3 additional virus cases, total exceeds 600

A service member undergoes a virus test at an outdoor coronavirus test center at Seoul Station last Monday. (Yonhap)

Two Army soldiers and a Marine have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections reported among the military population to 601, the defense ministry said Monday.\



The full-time reserve Marine in Ganghwa, west of Seoul, was found to have contracted COVID-19 after a family member was confirmed infected, according to the ministry.



An Army enlistee in the northeastern county of Hwacheon tested positive after a vacation, while an officer in Yangpyeong, some 55 kilometers east of Seoul, was found to have been infected following contact with a civilian who tested positive earlier.



Of the total confirmed cases, 572 have been fully cured and 29 are under treatment.



Nationwide, South Korea reported 346 new virus cases on Monday, raising the total caseload to 92,817. (Yonhap)