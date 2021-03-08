 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Sports

Slumping at plate, Padres' Kim Ha-seong combines for 2 double plays at shortstop

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 8, 2021 - 09:35       Updated : Mar 8, 2021 - 09:35
In this Getty Images file photo from last Monday, Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres gets ready to swing against the Chicago Cubs during a spring training game at Peoria Stadium in Peoria, Arizona. (Yonhap)
In this Getty Images file photo from last Monday, Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres gets ready to swing against the Chicago Cubs during a spring training game at Peoria Stadium in Peoria, Arizona. (Yonhap)
Spring training hitting slump hasn't kept Kim Ha-seong from making an impact on defense for the San Diego Padres.

The new South Korean infielder combined for two inning-ending double plays in the Padres' 4-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals at Peoria Stadium in Peoria, Arizona, on Sunday (local time).

Kim got the start at shortstop, with Jake Cronenworth getting the nod at second base.

With the bases loaded in the third inning, Cronenworth fielded a grounder by Adalberto Mondesi and threw to Kim to start a 4-6-3 twin killing. Kim's throw to first base was slightly off line but still good enough for Eric Hosmer to stretch out and make the catch to complete the play.

In the fourth inning, with runners at first and second, Kim ranged to his right to field a chopper by Ryan McBroom and fired one to Cronenworth covering second for a 6-4-3 double play.

At the plate, though, Kim went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts. He was lifted in favor of CJ Abrams to begin the sixth inning.

Kim is now batting 2-for-13 with a walk and four strikeouts in six spring training games.

The 25-year-old signed a four-year deal with the Padres on New Year's Eve last year, following seven successful seasons with the Kiwoom Heroes in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO).

Though he has mostly been a shortstop in Korea, Kim is expected to battle Cronenworth for the regular second base job and to also make occasional appearances at shortstop and third base.

The Padres are well set at those two positions on the left side of the infield, with shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and third baseman Manny Machado both being MVP candidates signed to long-term deals. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114