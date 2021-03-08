 Back To Top
Finance

Foreign investors' stock sell-offs extended in Feb.

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 8, 2021 - 08:56       Updated : Mar 8, 2021 - 08:56

Financial Supervisory Service headquarters in Yeouido, Seoul (Yonhap)
Foreign investors remained net sellers of South Korean stocks last month, extending their selling spree for a third consecutive month, data showed Monday.

Foreigners sold a net 3.24 trillion won ($2.87 billion) worth of local stocks in February, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

American investors sold a net 1.37 trillion won of stocks last month, while investors from the Cayman Islands net purchased 840 billion won worth of stocks, according to the FSS.

As of end-January, local stocks held by foreign investors came to 797.5 trillion won, accounting for 31.6 percent of the country's market capitalization.

Foreigners also bought a net 8.98 trillion won worth of local bonds last month.

Their bond holdings were valued at 161.5 trillion won, or 7.7 percent of the total, as of end-February. (Yonhap)

