Entertainment

Indie rock band HYUKOH to hold online concert in Gyeongju this month

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 6, 2021 - 12:10       Updated : Mar 6, 2021 - 12:14
A trailer for indie rock quartet HYUKOH's online concert to be held from March 27-28, 2021 (DooRooDooRoo Artist Company)
HYUKOH, one of the most popular indie rock bands here, will hold its first online concert in the southeastern historical city of Gyeongju later this month, its management agency said Saturday.

"HYUKOH 2021 Online World Tour: through love" will air twice for fans here and outside of Korea, according to DooRooDooRoo Artist Company. Local fans can tune in via Korean ticketing website Interpark at 7 p.m. on March 27, while fans outside of the country can watch on livestream platform Dice at 8 a.m. the following day.

The concert has been pre-filmed at Samneung pine forest in Gyeongju, about 370 kilometers southeast of Seoul. The city, which was the capital of the ancient kingdom of Silla (57 BC-935 AD), is known for presenting the traditional artistry and natural beauty of Korea.

"The online concert is a special present for fans across the world who were disappointed at the cancellation of the band's world tour," the agency said.

HYUKOH was supposed to travel to 42 cities across Asia, North America and Europe on a world tour last year but canceled the tour after only completing the gigs in Korea and Japan due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

Since debuting in 2014, the four-member band led by vocalist and songwriter Oh Hyuk has garnered popularity for its authentic style and focus on rock that strays from mainstream K-pop. It has released numerous hits, including "Wi Ing Wi Ing," "Comes and Goes" and "TOMBOY." (Yonhap)
