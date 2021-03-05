Fire engulfs old Buddhist temple in southwestern region

A fire gutted the main hall of Naejang Temple, one of South Korea's oldest Buddhist temples, on Friday in a suspected arson attack, firefighting authorities said.Firefighters received the initial report of the fire at the temple in the southwestern city of Jeongeup at around 6:30 p.m.The blaze burned down the wooden Daewungjeon building, while firefighters were trying to stop the fire from spreading to other structures, the authorities said. No casualties were reported.Police later arrested a suspected arsonist, a 53-year-old monk.First built in 636 during the reign of King Mu of the Baekje Kingdom (18 BC-668 AD), the temple burned down in 1951 during the Korean War (1950-53) and was restored in 1958.Another fire caused by a short circuit destroyed Daewungjeon in October 2012, along with all its Buddhist statues and paintings inside, before the building was restored in 2015. (Yonhap)