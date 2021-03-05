‘N. Korea is exploiting cyberspace to evade sanction’

Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang. (AFP-Yonhap)
North Korea is exploiting cyberspace to circumvent UN sanctions, Gen. Paul Nakasone, commander of the US Cyber Command, said at a conference it hosted Thursday.
“North Korea sponsors cyber exploitation of international finance via cyber means to evade United Nations sanctions.”
North Korea has long been accused of supporting cyberattacks targeting banks to finance its weapons program and prop up its economy. China is believed to be sharing expertise and training for Pyongyang’s cybercrime campaign.
The Army general noted Chin, Russia and Iran are threats as well, with Beijing and Moscow posing the biggest challenges in cyberspace, which he described as a new environment for states to increase their own power while degrading that of others without relying on armed conflict.
The commander accused China of intellectual property theft and cyber espionage, and Russia of looking to undermine the US political systems and to cause a social divide there.
Gen. Nakasone highlighted pan-governmental effort to address the global challenge, saying public-private collaboration makes it increasingly difficult for perpetrators to carry out cyberattacks.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)