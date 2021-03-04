[Weekender] Cycling, a pandemic-perfect sport

The pandemic-fueled cycling boom appears to continue this year as sales of bikes and cycling clothes are on the rise.

From going out late at night to traveling abroad, the coronavirus pandemic has prevented us from doing many things we love -- except for cycling.



On the weekend, serious cyclists with racing bicycles and more casual riders on Seoul Bikes mingle on the cycling lanes alongside the Han River in Seoul which cuts through the city and stretches nearly 500 kilometers.



Kim Tae-gyun, a 37-year-old marketing director and a former PE teacher in Seoul, said cycling has become his go-to exercise as of late.



“I gained a lot of weight during the coronavirus pandemic and as someone who used to teach PE, I began working out at home. But it felt suffocating. Now I mainly cycle.”



Kim says the appeal of cycling comes down to freedom.





Kim Tae-gyun, a 37-year-old marketing director and a former PE teacher, regularly enjoys cycling. (Instagram account @kotaliano_)

“You are free, not restricted by time or place. You don’t need to have a partner or have to keep the tempo with others. You can cycle anywhere as long as your stamina allows,” he said.



The popularity of the two-wheeled vehicle remains strong nearly a year into the pandemic in South Korea, with sales of bikes and cycling clothes on online marketplace Gmarket seeing a 9 percent and 12 percent year-on-year jump, respectively, in the first two months of 2021.



For the whole of last year, Gmarket saw a 13 percent jump in overall sales volume of bikes.



Standard bicycles, including utility and city bicycles, enjoyed a 24 percent year-on-year increase in sales while mountain bikes and Mini Velo bikes saw their sales rise by 15 percent and 38 percent, respectively.



Cycling clothes saw an even bigger jump, up 53 percent over the same period, while sales of bibs and shorts rose by a whopping 136 percent.



The city’s bike rental service known as Seoul Bikes or “Ttareungyi” also saw a 24 percent year-on-year increase in usage last year as they emerged as a pandemic-safe mobility alternative to public transport, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government. The service racked up 2.78 million users by the end of last year, which accounts for nearly 1 in 4 residents in the capital.



Joe Maloney, a 34-year-old English teacher from the United States who has lived in Seoul for eight years, took up cycling with Ttareungyi in the middle of the pandemic last year. Now he rides his own.





Joe Maloney, a 34-year-old English teacher, took up cycling during the pandemic. (Instagram account @joemaloneyjoe)